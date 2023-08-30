3 Steelers who made the roster but don’t deserve it
- A cornerback filling out depth that just isn't there
- Defenisve line depth that was already replaced up top
- It's time to cut ties with this QB
1. Mason Rudolph, QB
If anyone can offer me a legitimate reason as to why Mason Rudolph is still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, I'm all ears. The only thing that I can come up with is that they think that maybe, possibly, a desperate team at quarterback could be looking to trade for their third-stringer. Outside of that, there's no real feasible reason for him to be on this team.
Last offseason, it made sense for the Steelers to keep three quarterbacks with Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Even though they obviously believed in Pickett enough to make him the only quarterback picked in the first round of the draft, the uncertainty of starting a rookie made it viable to have two veteran options on the depth chart.
But Pickett took over the offense, made some nice progression as a rookie on the field, and now appears to be ready to have the training wheels taken off. And with Trubisky entrenching himself as the QB2 on the depth chart, that makes Rudolph, a player who has been middling at best when he's seen the field in his career, expendable.
Keeping another player at virtually any position would've been a better route to go than keeping a third quarterback on the 53-man roster, something we see far fewer teams do every single year. Rudolph offers little to no value for the Steelers with this now being Pickett's team and with a backup ahead of him. And if injuries crop up, it'd be hard to imagine that Rudolph wouldn't be among the first options to be cut loose to make room for any signings.