3 Steelers starting the 2024 season on thin ice and who could replace them
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team built on winning and consistency. Since head coach Mike Tomlin took over, the team has finished each season with a record of .500 or above. Given the history of injuries and success around the league, this kind of run is spectacular. I mean, Tomlin was winning games with Kenny Pickett, Duck Hodges and Mason Rudolph at QB.
With this level of excellence expected, there are very few players who have complete job security. That leaves a lot of the roster playing on thin ice, especially with the new crop of rookies looking very promising for Pittsburgh.
Which players are playing on thin ice and who could replace them if they struggle?
3. Dan Moore Jr. needs to be perfect or first-round pick Troy Fautanu will take his place
Coming into the year, it seemed as though the Steelers had their two franchise offensive tackles, 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones and 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu. Jones has remained a cornerstone of the Steelers offensive line since being drafted last year but Fautanu didn't crack the starting lineup to begin the year.
It wasn't due to performance though. Fautanu was injured in training camp leading to him being sidelined for a majority of the preseason. He's back and relatively healthy now, but the job at left tackle has been won by Dan Moore Jr.
Moore has struggled during his time in the NFL. He's often caught on his heels by power moves, ending up in the quarterback's lap whenever an edge rusher decides to bullrush. He doesn't have the speed and agility to beat top speed rushers to the spot either. Ultimately, he's only starting because of the Fautanu injury.
But, it's Moore's spot until he loses it now. If he can pass protect well at the left tackle spot, he will remain the starter. But he's playing the games on very thin ice because Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff are looking for any possible reason to promote Fautanu to starter.
2. ILB Elandon Roberts has a hungry rookie ready to take his starting job
The Steelers defense is elite. From top to bottom, there are very few holes to look at. They have completely redone their secondary, upgrading multiple spots. Joey Porter Jr. looks to be a true cover corner who can shadow the best wideouts in the league. In the middle of their defense, they added a few new faces. Patrick Queen takes over as the top inside linebacker, coming over from the Ravens. He plays next to Elandon Roberts, but Roberts will be on thin ice with the depth behind him looking to be very solid.
The depth that I'm speaking of is former standout NC State linebacker Payton Wilson. When the Steelers drafted Wilson, their entire fan base was thrilled. The NC State product is simply just a gamer.
He's always around the ball and he plays an aggressive style of football that lines up with what the Steelers want out of their defense. In Week 1, Wilson played as a rotational piece and he looked pretty solid, finding himself around the ball quite often. The rookie is quite hungry to get out there with the team.
But it's Roberts' spot to lose and overall, Roberts has been solid as well. This isn't a dig on Roberts or his production, but more so just pointing out the fact that Wilson is a starting-caliber linebacker as well.
1. Justin Fields has Russell Wilson breathing down his neck as the Steelers' QB1
The most obvious player on the Steelers who's beginning the season on thin ice is Justin Fields. Fields was seen as the backup for the entire offseason, training camp and preseason. But after Russell Wilson suffered a setback with a calf injury, Fields got the start in Week 1.
Fields and the Steelers left Atlanta with a victory over the Falcons. The young signal-caller wasn't exceptional, but he managed the game well, used his legs, didn't go three and out and led the Steelers on six scoring drives. It was all that could have been asked of him on short notice.
Because of his play, Mike Tomlin has already announced that Fields will start Week 2 when the Steelers travel to Denver to play the Broncos. This decision is likely a mix of Fields playing well and Wilson still struggling with his injury.
Once Wilson is fully healthy, this QB competition is going to be one of the best ones to watch in the league. Both guys are talented enough to play quarterback in the NFL, but only one of them is going to be the starter.
As long as Fields is winning and playing well, there's no way that Tomlin demotes him just because Wilson is back. But Fields will be on thin ice until he fully secures the job.