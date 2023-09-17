Steelers Rumors: AB calls out Canada, classless Cleveland, Pickens injury
Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: Antonio Brown even thinks Matt Canada is a horrible OC, a Cleveland radio host wants the Steelers injured, George Pickens fights back.
Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: Antonio Brown called out Matt Canada
Despite his incoherent tweets and borderline awful music career, Antonio Brown does know a thing or two about NFL offense. Specifically, he knows plenty about the Steelers offense, which has looked all out of sorts since the 2021 NFL season. Unfortunately for Matt Canada, that also coincides to when he took over as offensive coordinator. Pittsburgh has yet to pass the 400-yard barrier in that timeframe.
AB, thinking the Steelers played on Sunday rather than Monday, made a bold comment on Matt Canada's future.
Brown's relationship with the Steelers remains on the mend, but it's improved in recent months. In twitter conversations with Ryan Clark and other former teammates, Brown has shown he's willing to work past previous issues.
As for Canada, it's unlikely he'll be fired during the regular season. Doing so would stunt Kenny Pickett's development and force the young quarterback to learn a new system on the fly in his second campaign and first full season as starter.
Canada's job status is on thin ice, and the man who hired him in the first place -- Mike Tomlin -- looks far too patient given the putrid on-field product fans have been forced to watch the last few years.