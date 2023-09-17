Steelers Rumors: AB calls out Canada, classless Cleveland, Pickens injury
Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: Antonio Brown even thinks Matt Canada is a horrible OC, a Cleveland radio host wants the Steelers injured, George Pickens fights back.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Cleveland radio host wishes for injuries
On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Adam 'The Bull' Gerstenhaber wished for the worst for Pittsburgh players. While the Steelers-Browns rivalrly is one of the toughest in the AFC, neither side should be hoping for injuries, even if it's the non-severe kind, as Gerstenhaber would later put it.
"I want to see Steelers’ players, I know some people are going to cringe when I say this," Gerstenhaber said. "I don’t give a you-know-what. I need Steelers players to leave the game and need help to get off the field. Make all the cringe faces you want. I don’t want anyone permanently disabled or hurt permanently. Kick their behind."
It's completely acceptable to want your favorite team to win. That's nothing new, especially for a fanbase which craves winning as much as Cleveland's. However, wishing injury upon any team goes beyond just fandom, but rather impacting the livelihoods of the athletes we root for on a weekly basis.
Gerstenhaber's comments aren't any indication of how the Browns themselves feel, nor the majority of the fanbase. But there is always a small sect of fans who are willing to go above and beyond what's acceptable. This ain't it.