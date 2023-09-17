Steelers Rumors: AB calls out Canada, classless Cleveland, Pickens injury
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers Rumors: George Pickens is hurt
It's been a tough couple of weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers receiving corps. After a blowout loss to the San Francisoc 49ers, it became clear that Diontae Johnson will miss several weeks with an injury of his own. Now, just days prior to Pittsburgh's Week 2 game against rival Cleveland, George Pickens has suffered a hamstring injury.
Pickens will need to step up without Johnson in the lineup. He was expected to take a leap forward in Year 2 with Kenny Pickett, but he was barely targeted against San Francisco. Pickens wasn't happy on the sideline, and even liked an Instagram comment that suggested he needed better QB play to unlock his potential. Leave it to the Steelers to always have drama in their wide receiver room.
Frankly, Pickens hasn't proven anything yet, especially not enough to take out his frustration on his quarterback. The former five-star recruit and Georgia Bulldog should use this opportunity to prove his talent can translate into on-field, regular season success.
Pickens hamstring issue doesn't seem too serious, as he wasn't listed on the team's injury report. However, fans should expect it to slow him some, perhaps forcing the Steelers to rely even more on Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin.