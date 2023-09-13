Steelers Rumors: Big Ben calls out Canada, Mike Tomlin blame, good injury news?
- Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers OC Matt Canada
- Mike Tomlin deserves blame for disastrous offense
- A rare morsel of good Steelers injury news
Steelers Rumors: Finally, some good injury news about Pat Freiermuth
Mike Tomlin has expressed optimism about tight end Pat Freiermuth's availability for the Steelers' Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year-old exited Sunday's loss with a chest injury but it doesn't appear to have been anything serious. Before the injury, Freiermuth caught one of four targets for three yards and a touchdown.
This is a good bit of injury news for the Steelers, with OT Chuks Okorafor, C James Daniels, and DT Larry Ogunjobi also being roped into Tomlin's optimistic outlook. Pittsburgh has been bludgeoned with terrible injury news over the last few days, so this burst of positive updates is a welcomed reprieve.
Of course, it's not all sunshine and rainbows for the Steelers. Star WR Diontae Johnson is expected to miss a few more weeks with a hamstring injury and six-time Pro Bowl DT Cameron Hayward will need surgery to repair a groin injury he suffered during Sunday's loss.
Pittsburgh already appeared to be running on fumes in the 49ers game and it's only Week 1. The fanbase can lob valid complaints about Tomlin and Canada all it wants, but unless the roster gets healthier, it's going to be hard for Pickett and company to chart a path to consistent success.
The Steelers' season has gotten off to a rotten start. Let's see if Week 2 offers a faint glimmer of hope.