Steelers Rumors: Big Ben reacts to Canada, Diontae apologizes, Watt DPOY hype
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is shocked Matt Canada was fired, Diontae Johnson finally apologized for his lack effort, Mike Tomlin hypes TJ Watt.
By Mark Powell
Steelers rumors: Mike Tomlin serves as TJ Watt's hype man
The NFL Defensive Player of the Year race is sure to be a tight one this year, with Steelers linebacker TJ Watt and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns expected to be near the top of the list. Micah Parsons has an argument, along with any number of pass rushers.
However, it's Watt and Danielle Hunter who lead the NFL in sacks at 13.5 apiece. Watt is the reigning DPOY, and could have a good argument to win it again should he keep this pace. His head coach, Mike Tomlin had plenty to say on Watt's behalf.
"Not only for the defense but for our football team," Tomlin said on Tuesday, via the team’s official website. "There is a lot to learn from him in terms of how he goes about his business, how he works to maximize his talent level. What he does to maintain a level of production. Let's be honest. T.J. is the best defensive player on the planet right now. And he proves that week in and week out with the plays that he delivers us."
Watt and Alex Highsmith remaining healthy has been an imperative part of the Steelers success defensively so far this season, especially due to injuries suffered by Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick which has kept both star players out for multiple games. Heyward was even placed on IR earlier this year, but has since returned.
Pittsburgh has been outscored by 23 points this year, but still sit at 7-4 on the season and are in possession of an AFC Wild Card spot. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals last week.