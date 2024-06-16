Steelers provide crucial update fans have been dying to hear
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to claw their way to the playoffs in 2023, but their offensive struggles were too much to overcome. Pittsburgh finished the sluggish 2023 campaign with the fifth-fewest points per game (17.9) and the eight-fewest passing yards per game (186.1).
Heading into the offseason, head coach Mike Tomlin vowed that the offense would be more "versatile and dynamic" and "keep defenses off balance” in 2024, and general manager Omar Khan helped fulfill that vision.
Although the spotlight will shine brightly on Pittsburgh’s reclamation quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the recent offensive line additions could define the trajectory of the storied franchise. Pittsburgh’s struggles on the offensive line are well-documented, and the team has done all it can to address the issue for the past two years.
The Steelers traded up to select left tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft. This year, Pittsburgh continued to bolster the offensive line by selecting Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 overall pick and center Zach Frazier with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Steelers confirm Troy Fautanu will play right tackle
During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Khan confirmed that Fautanu would play right tackle for the Steelers, but did not elaborate on whether or not the first-round rookie would begin the season as the starter.
There was bound to be some shuffling on the offensive line. Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. has played the left tackle position since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but his struggles have been apparent. Moore allowed 55 pressures during the 2023 season, the second-most of any offensive lineman in the league. That translated to a pass-blocking grade of 39.7 by Pro Football Focus, which ranked as the sixth-worst in the league. Moore fared better in the ground game, earning a 60.4 run-blocking grade from PFF.
Pittsburgh drafted Jones with the hopes of playing him at left tackle, but Moore was unable to make the switch to right tackle. Instead, the Steelers kept Moore at left tackle and moved Jones to the opposite end, even though he only played 34 snaps at right tackle during his collegiate career.
It was a necessary solution, but only temporary. Khan made it clear during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Steelers still plan to move Jones to left tackle. Pittsburgh just didn't have a viable right tackle option due to Moore's inability to switch ends.
With Fautanu at right tackle, Moore will now face competition from Jones for the left tackle position. If the past is any indication, it’s a competition he’ll likely lose.