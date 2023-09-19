3 Steelers who need benched or fired after another awful offensive performance
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough choices to make after a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns. The offense played horribly yet again.
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: When are the Steelers going to fire Matt Canada?
Eventually, the Steelers offense is going to have to do something -- anything -- to take the pressure off their defense, which scored 14 points for Matt Canada on Monday night. Canada's teams have yet to register over 400 yards total during his career as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator. At some point, Tomlin needs to look at the man in charge of his play-calling, rather than giving Canada the benefit of the doubt, repeatedly.
When the Steelers offense had a chance to clinch the game on their own accord, Canada made one of his worst play-calls of the night. Steelers fans responded with a 'Fire Canada' chant that could be heard on the live broadcast, and surely by Tomlin and the man himself. The Pickett QB sneak was not well executed, but it was also a garbage play call, and not one a professional offense should be running at this level. This isn't Maryland, or Pitt, or anywhere else Canada has miracuously failed upward in.
I am not trying to blame Canada for this entire mess. Surely, some of it is on the players, specifically Pickett and the offensive line, who continue to come up short in big moments. By now, though, enough players have come and gone from Pittsburgh. Canada is the common denominator the last three years.
His offense is tough to watch, and he's resistant to change. Perhaps what must change is the man in charge, after all.