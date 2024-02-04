Former Steeler attempting unlikely comeback, only wants to be in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers were an offensive juggernaut when Le'Veon Bell was in their backfield. Now the former All-Pro running back wants to return to the team that drafted him.
By Kinnu Singh
It wasn't too long ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers were an offensive powerhouse, led by the "Killer B's" trio of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell.
The Steelers made it to the AFC Championship Game, then finished the 2017 NFL season with a 13-3 record. The following offseason, turmoil within the locker room forced the trio to disband. Pittsburgh's offense has fallen a long way since then. In 2023, the Steelers offense struggled to do much of anything, although a late surge with quarterback Mason Rudolph helped them clinch a playoff berth.
Now, one of the three "B's" thinks he can come back and help the team that drafted him.
Former running back Le'Veon Bell wants to make a comeback with the Pittsburgh Steelers
On Friday night, Le'Veon Bell announced on Snapchat that he plans on training for an NFL comeback. Bell previously told Associated Press' Rob Maadi that he would only want to play for the Steelers if he returned to the NFL. He reiterated that during his Snapchat announcement.
Bell, a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, became one of the best players in the league during his time in Pittsburgh. He was known for his signature patience behind the line of scrimmage. With incredible vision, Bell would wait for the blocking to present an open lane, and then he would explode through it. The electric running back finished with at least 1,800 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in each of his last two seasons with the Steelers, despite missing five games during that span.
If the 31-year-old truly attempts to make a return to the gridiron, he will have a steep hill to climb. Few running backs have success after age 30, and Bell's most recent NFL performances don't inspire much confidence. Bell insisted that he was healthier than he's ever been and claimed that he would begin training in March before making a final decision.
While Steelers fans would love to return to their offensive golden days, bringing Bell back doesn't make much sense. Pittsburgh has two talented running backs, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, who are both deserving of playing time. There wouldn't be many snaps left for an aging veteran attempting to make a comeback. The third-string running back spot would be better suited for a young player who could help on special teams.
It's unclear if the Steelers organization has any interest in the running back. After all, his stint in Pittsburgh ended pretty poorly.
Recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers' "Killer B's"
The "Killer B's" trio played together for six seasons from 2013-2018. During that six-year span, they combined for six first-team All-Pro honors and 13 Pro Bowls. Pittsburgh's offense was dangerous enough with Brown on the perimeter, but the addition of Bell in the backfield made them difficult to stop. They became one of the most talented offensive trios in NFL history, and the most iconic trio since the "triplets" of the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys triplets — quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin — came together to win three Super Bowls in a four-year span. In ten seasons, they combined for 17 Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro honors.
The Steelers trio racked up similar individual accolades but fell short in team success. They won just three playoff games during their six-season run. In that timespan, Pittsburgh only made it to the AFC Championship Game once — a 36-17 loss against the New England Patriots during the 2017 NFL postseason.
Then, Bell made the controversial decision to sit out for the entirety of the 2018 NFL season after contract negotiations went sour. He signed with the New York Jets in the following season, but he never looked the same.
Bell never topped 1,000 rushing yards after leaving Pittsburgh. He last played in the NFL during a six-game stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL season.