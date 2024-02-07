Steelers rumors: Mason Rudolph latest, Hines Ward return, dark horse QB target
- Steelers projected to draft Florida State QB Jordan Travis
- Hines Ward probably won't get WR coach job
- Pittsburgh is open to re-signing Mason Rudolph
Steelers rumors: Florida State QB Jordan Travis on NFL Draft radar
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2024 season with something of an open-ended question mark at the QB position. Kenny Pickett is the starter "with competition," but nothing we saw last season established confidence in Pickett's long-term outlook. The Steelers eventually took off with Mason Rudolph under center in the final weeks of the season, but he's a free agent.
It's only natural for the Steelers to at least consider drafting a quarterback. Their postseason berth excludes them from the upper echelon of QB prospects, such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, but there are intriguing prospects in the second or third round, too. In fact, ESPN's Brooke Pryor has the Steelers selecting Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis No. 84 overall in the third round.
"Travis' season ended prematurely with a left lower-leg injury that will likely hamper him in the pre-draft evaluation period, but taking a swing on him could have big upside for the Steelers. Travis is undersized, but his mobility, playmaking ability and pocket presence make him an intriguing prospect in a league that increasingly values quarterbacks with versatile skill sets to run the offense."
The end to Travis' Seminoles career was heartbreaking. His knee injury led the CFB Playoff committee to axe Florida State from the final four despite a perfect 13-0 season. Still, Travis put his talent on full display for one of college football's top offenses. He completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,756 yards, 20 touchdowns, and two interceptions in 11 games. He also added 176 yards and seven scores on the ground.
As the NFL continues to embrace the upside of dual-threat QBs, Travis is a logical talent bet for the Steelers. He's probably going to fall further than he should because of the injury. It's a prime buy-low opportunity for Pittsburgh, a team in need of new blood in the QB room.