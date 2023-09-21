Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada speaks, Minkah defends himself, more Pickens drama
Matt Canada spoke up on the Steelers offensive woes, Minkah Fitzpatrick defends himself from Browns fans, George Pickens kept out of the Pittsburgh gameplan.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada speaks on offense struggles
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada was asked about the team's poor offensive performance on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, he didn't provide many answers to the media, nor did he portray confidence that the Steelers and Kenny Pickett would turn things around.
"I don’t know. If you have the answer, you can let me know or tell somebody else. When you’re playing good on offense or anything in life that is good, you stack it," Canada said.
Canada has to be feeling the heat from within the Steelers organization and from the fanbase. Pittsburgh fans made it clear they were unhappy with the on-field product by yelling "Fire Canada!" at the top of their lungs on Monday night. The defense scored more points than the offense.
Pittsburgh hasn't had more than 400 yards of total offense since Canada took over as offensive coordinator. His offense has featured three quarterbacks during that time period in Ben Roethlisberger, Mitch Trubisky and now Kenny Pickett. Pickett, a former first-round pick in his second year out of Pitt, was expected to take a step forward this season. He needs to do so for Canada's sake, of course.
Instead, Pickett has regressed, and the offense has gotten much worse. The Steelers are loaded at the skill positions with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson and more. The offensive line could use some work, sure, but by no means is that an insurmountable feat.
Canada needs to make this right, rather than sarcastically crowdsourcing for answers.