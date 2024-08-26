Steelers growing O-line concerns could be helped after Rams cut
By Kinnu Singh
With the arrival of veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers have two viable candidates for the starting position, but neither quarterback is an ideal option. Although Tom Brady and Peyton Manning both entered free agency in the late stages of their careers, most quarterbacks that switch teams during the offseason typically have some glaring concerns. The Steelers' offseason acquisitions are no exception.
Wilson and Fields are at entirely different stages of their career — Wilson is attempting to hold onto his talent as he inches closer to retirement while Fields is hoping to establish himself in the final year of his rookie contract. Despite their differences, both of Pittsburgh's reclamation projects share the same flaw: Wilson and Fields hold onto the ball for far too long.
Regardless of which quarterback is named as the starter, the Steelers will need to provide ample protection in the pocket.
The Steelers attempted to bolster their offensive line through the 2024 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh drafted Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 overall pick, then added center Zach Frazier in the second round and offensive tackle Mason McCormick in the fourth round. Despite the additions, injuries have thinned out the team's offensive line, and general manager Omar Khan might need to seek out a veteran to help fill out their depth.
Former Rams tackle could be a perfect fit for Steelers after OL injuries
Pittsburgh could find serviceable offensive linemen in free agency as teams across the league begin to trim down to their final 53-man rosters. The first option emerged when the Los Angeles Rams began their roster cuts on Sunday by releasing offensive tackle Matt Kaskey, according to NFL reporter Matt Lombardo.
While Kaskey may not be the most exciting option, he could serve as a valuable depth option after offensive tackle Dylan Cook suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks. Broderick Jones and Fautanu are expected to serve as the starting tackles, but there aren't many better options on the roster if either of them misses time.
Kaskey has bounced around teams for the past five years. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent time with the Carolina Panthers, but he earned recognition for his time in the USFL, where he helped the Birmingham Stallions win two championships.
The USFL standout is unofficially listed as 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, and his size could be valuable to open up rushing lanes for running back Najee Harris.
The Steelers offense will heavily feature the running game under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, but protecting the quarterbacks will still be vital to Pittsburgh's postseason hopes. Through the team's three preseason games, the offensive line struggled to keep Wilson and Fields upright in the pocket.
Fields was sacked five times during his three preseason game appearances, and he was keen to point the finger at the offensive line for his struggles. Although Wilson wisely chose to praise his offensive line instead, he was also sacked three times during the Steelers preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
Among quarterbacks with at least 250 pass attempts in 2023, Fields had the slowest average time to throw (3.23 seconds) and Wilson had the second-slowest (3.06 seconds), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Since 2022, Wilson has been sacked 100 times and Fields has been sacked 99 times. They are the only two quarterbacks to be sacked more than 80 times in that span, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
If the Steelers can't provide three seconds of pass protection, it won't matter which quarterback is under center or which wide receivers are getting open on their routes.