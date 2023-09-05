Steelers Rumors: Mike Tomlin ready for Nick Bosa, Pickett gets picked on, more
- Kenny Pickett's hand-size is still trash talk fodder
- Former TE joins division rival
- Mike Tomlin readying Steelers for superstar foe
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Ravens CB makes fun of Kenny Pickett's hands
*eyeroll* Insults are getting so unoriginal nowadays.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey decided today was a good day to choose violence and went after Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
On a recent episode of Humphrey's podcast, the veteran corner played a game in which he tried to name every NFL quarterback just by looking at a picture. When Pickett popped up, Humphrey easily recognized his AFC North rival and had to add in a jab -- or two.
Humphrey said of Pickett, "Two hands, two hands, Kenny Pickett. Tiny hands."
The Steelers quarterback has been made fun of for wearing gloves on both hands (he claims it's more comfortable) and for his small hand size. At the 2022 combine, Pickett's right hand measured 8.5 inches, the smallest of any current quarterback in the league.
Humphrey chose to pluck the low-hanging fruit in his mocking criticism of Pickett, perhaps still stung by last season's loss to the Steelers.
In Pickett's one full game against the Ravens in 2022, the then-rookie went 15-of-27 for 168 yards and helped score the game-winning touchdown in an OT comeback victory in Baltimore, 16-13.
Heading into Year 2, Pickett is primed for a more productive season and can use Humphrey's comments as extra bulletin board material for their upcoming divisional matchups.