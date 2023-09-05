Steelers Rumors: Mike Tomlin ready for Nick Bosa, Pickett gets picked on, more
- Kenny Pickett's hand-size is still trash talk fodder
- Former TE joins division rival
- Mike Tomlin readying Steelers for superstar foe
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Tight end Zach Gentry joins AFC North rival's practice squad
On Tuesday, ex-Steelers tight end Zach Gentry signed with the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, according to NFL's Tom Pelissero.
Gentry, a former fifth-round pick by the Steelers, was waived on roster cut deadline day. The Steelers chose to keep three other tight ends on the 53-man roster instead: starter Pat Freiermuth, high-rising rookie Darnell Washington, and versatile fullback Connor Heyward.
Some thought Pittsburgh would reclaim Gentry on the practice squad, yet the team decided to go with Rodney Williams instead, a formerly undrafted free agent who spent his rookie season on the Steelers' practice squad last year.
In 2022, Gentry played in all 17 games and recorded 19 catches for 132 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per catch.
He'll look to break into the active roster in Cincy, though the Bengals already have a set-in-stone tight end room with Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, and Mitchell Wilcox.
Should any of those players suffer an injury this season, Gentry's number could be called, even to play against his former team. Gentry is considered a stronger blocker than a pass-catcher but could use his larger frame to make an impact in short-yardage situations.