Steelers rumors: Mike Tomlin trade floated, Kenny Pickett availability, changes coming
- Eric Rowe and Myles Jack could get run vs. Bengals
- Kenny Pickett's status for Saturday is official
- Does a Mike Tomlin trade make sense for the Steelers?
Steelers planning to mix things up vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost three games in a row and it's not just because Kenny Pickett has been out injured. Yes, the offense isn't getting the job done, but the defense hasn't been as stout as needed either, giving up 30 points to the Colts and 21 points to a Patriots team that had scored one touchdown in their previous three games.
So head coach Mike Tomlin sounds willing to change it up ahead of Saturday's contest with the Bengals.
"We're really looking at being inclusive with some guys... there's some guys in our program that are capable NFL veterans that haven't been given an opportunity yet. We're open to that," Tomlin said, H/T/ Steelers Depot. "Myles [Jack], Eric Rowe for example are two guys with defensive playing experience that are in strong consideration given some things that are going on. And so, there's a lot of discussions to be had that way from a personnel standpoint."
Some of those personnel changes are necessary because of injuries. The Steelers were hard hit at the safety spot with Minkah Fitzpatrick out injured and Damontae Kazee suspended for the remainder of the regular season. Rowe is a potential solution.
Linebacker is another injury-hit area of concern that could result in Jack's surprise return to the lineup.
Jack has been working on the practice squad. The question is whether Blake Martinez holds him off.