Steelers rumors: Mike Tomlin trade floated, Kenny Pickett availability, changes coming
- Eric Rowe and Myles Jack could get run vs. Bengals
- Kenny Pickett's status for Saturday is official
- Does a Mike Tomlin trade make sense for the Steelers?
Kenny Pickett availability officially nixed
We've got disappointing news for Steelers fans who were hoping to see Kenny Pickett return to the lineup this week: He's officially out.
Mike Tomlin confirmed on Thursday that Pickett won't be able to go against the Bengals on Saturday. Mason Rudolphin will start in his place.
Pickett was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice, but he's clearly ramping up.
More patience is required. The goalposts for a return have now moved to New Year's Eve when the Steelers take on the Seahawks in Seattle.
Pickett injured his ankle against the Cardinals. He's missed two games since, both losses, and will miss a third at least.
Pittsburgh can't be eliminated from playoff contention this weekend, so that's the plus side.