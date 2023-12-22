Steelers rumors: Mike Tomlin trade floated, Kenny Pickett availability, changes coming
Does a Mike Tomlin trade make sense for the Steelers?
The Steelers were once the Kings In The AFC North but now they're at the bottom of the division and hope of making the playoffs is slim.
The Ravens have an MVP candidate in Lamar Jackson. The Bengals and Browns are winning games despite losing their star quarterbacks to injury this season. It's not hard to argue that Pittsburgh is falling behind.
So where does that leave head coach Mike Tomlin, who is widely respected and a legend in his own right? Firing him is out of the question, but something needs to change with things feeling increasingly stale. So some are now pondering a solution involving trading Tomlin.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated entertained the idea of a Tomlin trade in his mailbag this week:
Say Carolina’s David Tepper or Washington’s Josh Harris—both former minority owners in Pittsburgh—call Art Rooney and suggest a trade. Say they’re willing to part with a first-round pick and more. Say Rooney says he has to think about it, and then goes to Tomlin with the idea—after missing the playoffs (again, hypothetically) for a fourth time in six years...
..I think it’s possible that conversation leads to the conclusion that, after 17 years, it’s simply time...
...Honestly, I wasn’t really thinking this way until a couple of weeks ago. But after the Cardinals, Patriots and Colts games, I’m starting to think it’s possible.
The Steelers and Patriots are in similar positions. Their head coaches have been wildly successful but perception about their job security has eroded because of increasingly disappointing seasons.
The big difference is that Tomlin isn't outright failing the way Bill Belichick is this year. Going 7-7 in one of the toughest divisions in the league feels very different to 3-11. The Steelers would be insane to let Tomlin go even if they could get a first-rounder in return.