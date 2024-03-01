Steelers rumors: NFL draft target, ‘full faith’ in Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris’ future
- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan is non-committal on Najee Harris' future.
- He also seems to be in full support of Kenny Pickett being their starter next season.
- In other Khan news, where could the Steelers be leaning in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By John Buhler
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason will be dissected until there is nothing left. Despite making the AFC playoffs a year ago, pessimism has become currency in Western Pennsylvania for its beloved, but underperforming football team. Not even an F grade from the NFLPA survey for its locker room can slow this team down... or at least in the news cycle. Oh, Omar Khan had some things to say, alright...
Khan was one of the many front office executives in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine this week. The Steelers general manager was front and center with a microphone in front of his face. The biggest questions regarding the Steelers had everything to do with running back Najee Harris' future with the team, what to do about Kenny Pickett, and who are they going to draft?
To the best of his ability, Khan answered those questions. Unfortunately, not all of the answers were great news. They were just more par for the course for the Steelers. While this team has an incredibly high floor, its ceiling is not much higher than its basement. This leads to very cramped quarters, causing immense frustration to the fans when even the most reasonable expectations are not met.
Here are the latest and most important NFL rumors regarding this iconic AFC North franchise.
Pittsburgh Steelers rumors: What is Najee Harris' future with the team?
Although the Steelers are certainly going to do a great job of running the football now that Arthur Smith is their new offensive coordinator, it remains to be seen if Najee Harris has a long-term future in Pittsburgh. The former Alabama star is entering his fourth NFL season. With the fifth-year option still on the table, Omar Khan and the rest of the Steelers' front office will have a huge decision to make.
As expected, Khan was non-committal when it came to which direction the Steelers are leaning in.
“We have until in May to make a decision. We have a new offensive coordinator, so that’s gonna play into the decision-making process. We’re having conversations with Arthur. It’s been great. We’ve been engaging frequently — coach Tomlin and Arthur and I — we’ve kind of been talking about the offense and what the vision is for it. And we think very highly of Najee and we’ll make the decision before May 2.”
To me, if the Steelers do not give Harris the fifth-year option, what are we even doing? While Harris has had an up-and-down career in Pittsburgh since leaving Tuscaloosa, the idea that the Steelers would not even extend the fifth-year option on him with Smith coordinating the offense is just unfathomable. No offensive play-caller loves to pound the rock in the NFL more than Smith does.
While I would understand the Steelers potentially looking to add another player in the draft or possibly free agency, an additional year of team control would serve every party involved. To me, it looks way worse to not give Harris the fifth-year option in a ground-centric offense than to let him play so-so football over the next two years in Smith's offense. Just run the ball with the running back.
Any notion that Harris isn't returning after this season would be an indictment to his playing abilities.