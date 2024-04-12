Steelers having 'internal discussions' on trade target that would break AFC North
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly having 'internal discussions' involving a trade target who'd break the AFC North.
Adding a wide receiver felt like a necessity even before the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Diontae Johnson away to the Panthers, and now it's even more of a need with Johnson gone. They've added receivers like Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, but they're depth guys more than anything.
The Steelers have George Pickens, a potential future star, but very little else on their wide receiver depth chart for their revamped quarterback room to throw to.
While there isn't much left for Pittsburgh in free agency, there are several high-end options in the trade market for them to consider. Brandon Aiyuk has generated most of the headlines, but according to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, the Steelers have had "internal discussions" revolving around a certain trade that would break the AFC North.
The player Fillipponi says that Pittsburgh has had discussions about is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Wouldn't that be something?
A Bengals-Steelers trade involving Tee Higgins would break the AFC North
It's hard to imagine a deal like this going down, which is precisely why it'd break the AFC North. Still, the fact that the Steelers are considering it is interesting. Higgins would be the kind of game-changing WR they should be pursuing.
The 25-year-old has racked up at least 900 yards in three of his four NFL seasons including a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns. This past season was his least productive as he had just 656 yards receiving, but that was solely due to the fact that he appeared in just 12 games. There's every reason to believe Higgins would've been over or around the 1,000-yard mark once again, and that's with him playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase.
The only reason that the Bengals would even consider a deal like this would be because Higgins is in need of a contract. There's a chance Cincinnati will decide to not give high-end money to a pair of receivers. If that's the case, a Higgins trade might occur. The question is will the Bengals actually consider trading him within the division, especially to the Steelers.
Chances are, if the Bengals were to actually trade Higgins, it would not be to a division rival. The chances of a deal like that coming back to bite them are too strong to ignore. However, if the Steelers are willing to go above and beyond to land Higgins, the Bengals might find themselves entertaining an offer they deem to good to refuse.