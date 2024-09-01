Steelers saved from another crushing Mike Tomlin mistake with 2024 first-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked to completely reinvent their offense this season. Let's take a look at all the changes that were made in one calendar year.
The obvious quarterback differences stick out. Pittsburgh took two of the 32 starting quarterbacks from 2023 and combined them into one QB competition between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. They moved on from Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett, two backups for the 2024 season.
Then there's the change at offensive coordinator, which some may argue is a bigger upgrade than what Pittsburgh did at quarterback. Arthur Smith comes over from Atlanta, replacing the previous offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, in Pittsburgh.
The wide receiver core looks a little sketchier with the loss of Diontae Johnson.
On the offensive line, Pittsburgh drafted Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick to come in and make a difference up front. With the injuries that Pittsburgh has sustained this preseason, they're going to need these rookies.
But Pittsburgh has seen a few low points as well. First of all, tackle Broderick Jones was moved from left tackle to right tackle, and he has struggled on the other side of the line. Starting guard, Isaac Seumalo suffered a scary pectoral injury just two weeks before kickoff too.
Steelers narrowly avoid disaster with Isaac Seumalo injury
Fortunately for the Steelers, Seumalo is expected to be okay, looking to return in a few weeks. But, what if he wasn't okay?
Steelers insider, Gerry Deulac speculates that Pittsburgh could have made another unforced mistake, moving first round pick, Troy Fautanu, inside to guard to fill this hole.
"If Seumalo's injury required surgery and caused him to miss the entire season, it is likely the Steelers would have moved Fautanu to guard," Dulac wrote, via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "But, in the short term, they do not have plans to do that."
This idea just screams "horrible mistake."
The Steelers are watching, first hand, how tough it can be for an offensive lineman to move spots. As much as fans want to believe that offensive line is the same no matter the spot you play, each of the five positions is distinctly different.
Jones, their 2023 first round pick, is at risk of struggling this season because of the position switch, following a solid rookie campaign. Now, there's a chance that Pittsburgh would have moved their 2024 first round pick from tackle to guard in order to plug a hole this year. They could have completely halted the young tackle's development with a move like that.
Pittsburgh drafted Fautanu with the idea of "franchise left tackle" in mind. If they moved him inside, they would have been kissing this idea goodbye.
Thankfully, the Seumalo injury isn't too serious, and he should return here in the next two months.