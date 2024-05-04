A Steelers-Seahawks trade to reunite Russell Wilson with elite WR1
If the Pittsburgh Steelers really want DK Metcalf, they will have to give up the farm to Seattle.
By John Buhler
Renunited and it feels so good? Not so fast! While there is a way to get someone like DK Metcalf onto the Pittsburgh Steelers to join his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson, nothing is as it seems. Metcalf is one of the best wide receivers in the game today, as well as one of the most well-compensated. If the Steelers wanted to revamp their receiving corps, they'd have to give up the farm.
For the money to work, the Steelers would need to send Seattle around $24 million in APY, which is what Metcalf is expected to pull in for the 2024 NFL season. We are talking about multiple draft picks over multiple years, as well as a player going the Seahawks' way as well. While John Schneider may not care, why would new head coach Mike Macdonald want to help out the Baltimore Ravens' rival?
It will not be cheap, but here is a way to make the dollars make sense to get Metcalf to Pittsburgh.
A first and third-round pick in 2025, a second and fourth-round pick in 2026, as well as wide receiver George Pickens might be enough to tickle Seattle's fancy. That is a ton of picks going the Seahawks' way, as well as a talented, but frustrating wide receiver, who just so happens to share the same alma mater as their new head coach. Can Macdonald help get the most out of his fellow Georgia Bulldog?
We are talking about only $1,200 or so in difference when it comes to APY in this potential trade, too.
How to get DK Metcalf onto Pittsburgh Steelers in blockbuster trade
The reason to do this move if you are the Steelers is to get out of the frustrating 9-8 to 11-6 quagmire that head coach Mike Tomlin seems to find great comfort in. Pittsburgh could honestly challenge Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland for divisional supremacy by dealing for a wide receiver of Metcalf's caliber. His rapport with Wilson could help the Steelers get to a 12 or a 13-win ceiling or so.
As for why you would do the deal if you are Seattle, you would be getting all of those picks and lowering your expectations for the forseeable future. If you make the playoffs, great, as you still have a boat load of picks coming over from the Steelers. And if you don't, well, you have even more draft capital to move up and down the board to get the right players to help the team win under Macdonald.
Overall, I only think the Steelers do this deal if they are hopelessly desperate. This move would indicate that investing in Wilson long-term is the way to go, as well as Justin Fields only being a backup for them. To me, this move is way too risky to pull off. Is there a ton of upside? Yes, but we could be on the precipice of the team's worst finish since before Ben Roethlisberger even arrived.
Seattle should only do this trade if it Seahawks can take complete advantage of the Steelers in this.