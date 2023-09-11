Horrendous Steelers stat should be all Mike Tomlin needs to fire Matt Canada
As Mike Tomlin always says, the standard is the standard. Unfortunately for the Steelers, the standard under Matt Canada does not involve scoring points.
By Mark Powell
Despite an impressive preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense did little to quell concerns from the fanbase about the decision to bring back Matt Canada for a third season as offensive coordinator. Canada has been downright awful in his two seasons as OC, but has avoided blame thanks to the sacrifice of his own players. Ben Roethlisberger was too old. Kenny Pickett was a rookie.
Now, with Pickett in his second season and a litany of weapons of Canada's choosing on offense, the unit still looks like one of the NFL's worst when it counts the most. Yes, the San Francisco 49ers offer one of the toughest defenses in football, so the Steelers performance on Sunday should be taken with a grain of salt.
However, the sample size is large enough now over Canada's three years in charge to wonder why Mike Tomlin continues to put up with this kind of play from his offense.
I'm no mathematician, but that's a rather large portion of Pittsburgh's games. In the modern NFL, you need to score around 24+ points on average to win games. Canada's offenses are failing to do that. In fact, they aren't even coming close, putting far too much pressure on the Steelers defense.
Steelers stat should be final nail in Matt Canada's coffin
It's unlikely Canada is fired midseason unless the Steelers offense continues to perform as they did against San Francisco. However, another campaign like last year's -- when the Steelers ranked near the bottom in nearly any offensive metric -- and Canada will be shown the door.
The only issue with waiting until the end of the season is that this could be another wasted season of Kenny Pickett's development. Pittsburgh drafted the local product because they thought he was pro-ready. Under Canada, one could argue he's taken a step backward.
It's early, so please forgive any overreactions. I'm just tried of watching an offense several decades behind its counterparts.