Steelers suggested Justin Fields contract price is a risk they can't afford right now
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers jettisoned quarterback Kenny Pickett just two years after drafting him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Steelers general manager Omar Khan made a couple of savvy moves to reshape the quarterback room with two low-risk options. Pittsburgh signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency and traded for former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Both quarterback are reclamation projects who are at entirely different stages of their career. Wilson entered the league as an unheralded third-round quarterback and immediately won the starting role with the Seattle Seahawks. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback led his former team to a Super Bowl championship in 2013. Fields, on the other hand, entered the league with high expectations but failed to find success with the Bears.
With both Wilson and Fields on one-year contracts, it's likely that only one of them — at most — will remain in Pittsburgh beyond 2024.
Predicted contract for Justin Fields could be pricey for Steelers
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr believes Fields will be the long-term solution at quarterback in Pittsburgh. Orr expects the Steelers to let Wilson walk in free agency after this season while signing Fields to a three-year deal.
"Personally, I think Fields started to really come on as a passer," Orr wrote. "He was better in two-minute situations and still has an excellent touch on the football. I think with time, effort and good coaching, he could round into a consistent top-12 player at the position. That said, he is very much a free agent at the end of this season and has what so many quarterbacks do not: incredible movement skills and the ability to accelerate any offense where the run and pass are intimately tied together."
Orr predicts that the Steelers will re-sign Fields on a deal similar to the contract signed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who inked a three-year, $100 million contract earlier this offseason.
That's quite an expensive deal for the Steelers, especially if there are questions lingering about Fields' ability to lead the team. Pittsburgh is projected to have $89.6 million in salary cap space in 2025, but there are plenty of other factors to consider. Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will likely be looking for a new deal as he enters the last year of his contract. The contract for defensive tackle Cameron Heyward also remains unresolved. Other potential free agent players that could chew into that salary cap include guard James Daniels, cornerback Donte Jackson, tight end Pat Freiermuth, safety Damontae Kazee, and linebacker Elandon Roberts.
Both Wilson and Fields come with their own risks. Wilson is in the twilight of his career and wouldn't be around for many seasons beyond 2024. Fields is young and could have a long career ahead of him, but he hasn't shown any signs of being a true franchise quarterback. Wilson is currently expected to enter the season as the starting quarterback, but it remains to be seen if he can hold onto that role.
When it comes to future deals, ending the season as the starting quarterback will likely be more important than beginning the season as the starter.