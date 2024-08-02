Steelers teammates jumping in to protect Justin Fields says quiet part out loud
One of the most interesting storylines of the entire NFL offseason has been the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation.
A few seasons ago, they drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round as the hometown kid who played college football at Pitt. The Steelers couldn't have been more wrong in their assumption that Pickett could take over the offense as over the course of his career with the Steelers, Pickett showed terrible arm talent, bad judgment and almost no traits of a franchise guy.
As the Steelers went into the offseason, they needed to address their quarterback room and they did so in a big way. They added both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to the quarterback room with the idea that Wilson would start this year and Fields would grow and develop behind him.
But as preseason kicks off with the recent Hall of Fame game, the Steelers quarterback battle is a lot closer than some want to admit.
The battle has gotten quite intense, but so has preseason practice for the Steelers. Just recently, a fight broke out after a late hit on the Steelers quarterback.
Steelers offense rallies around Justin Fields after preseason fight
Elandon Roberts of the Steelers defense hit Justin Fields a bit late and a bit rough for the liking of those on offense. This sparked a fight between the two sides of the ball.
“It was just a little tap, but the offense did what they were supposed to do," Roberts told reporters after practice. "You’re always supposed to protect your quarterback. I think it's a really good thing you even see the mentality of the offense, man, protecting the quarterback. Imma stay away from the quarterback.”
The team's vocal leader, TJ Watt also chimed in with his opionon on the scuffle.
“It’s good, especially when you have so many new players, "T.J. Watt said to reporters of the fight. "You’re trying to figure out what everybody’s all about and to be able to see guys wanting to run to the fight and not run away from it is awesome to see.”
It's quite intriguing to see the offense rally behind the new quarterback so quickly. Not only did they rally behind him, but they went out to fight for him.
Fields has also been defended by guys like Watt, Roberts and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
The long term option at quarterback for the Steelers is Justin Fields. The Ohio State product has been known for his leadership abilities since his college days.