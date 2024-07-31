Steelers teammates sure defend Justin Fields like he's their starting quarterback
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers are just one week into their training camp at Saint Vincent College, and the season has already been an emotional rollercoaster.
The Steelers prioritized upgrading their offense this offseason after an abysmal 2023 campaign. Although Pittsburgh's defense helped the team claw their way into the postseason, the team's offensive struggles kept the team from finding much success. The Steelers finished with the fifth-fewest points per game (17.9) and the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (186.1). General manager Omar Khan bolstered the offensive line through the 2024 NFL Draft and restocked the quarterback room through free agency signings and trade acquisitions.
The Steelers found two low-risk veterans to compete for the starting role in former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and they're hoping one of the two reclamation projects can lead the team to a brighter future in 2024.
Justin Fields seems to be endearing himself to teammates
It took just six days for the Steelers to see their first training camp skirmish.
The brawl came after linebacker Elandon Roberts shoved Justin Fields at the end of a read option play during 11-on-11 practice. Fields tucked the ball and scampered up the right side of the formation for a short gain. Roberts shoved the quarterback to the ground at the end of the play, and the offensive linemen sprung to their quarterback's defense.
Training camp skirmishes are commonplace across the NFL. Tempers can flare under the scorching hot sun, especially as players attempt to prove themselves worthy of a starting role or, in many cases, a roster spot. The most noteworthy aspect of the ordeal was how quickly the offensive linemen jumped to the quarterback's defense.
Fields seems to have already endeared himself to his teammates, and that may ultimately be the deciding factor on which quarterback leads the team when the regular season begins.
Wilson was named as the starter during the offseason, but he already seems to be losing ground on the role. Wilson has missed a significant portion of training camp practice as he nurses a calf injury. He took a few reps on Tuesday, but Fields has continued to excel in practice as Wilson works his way back.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin restated on Tuesday that Wilson continues to hold the starting position despite the ongoing competition, according to CBS Sports.
"We've got two really capable guys," Tomlin said. "We're going to create an environment where they get an opportunity to compete and see where they're capable of. ... Justin has really taken advantage of the opportunity for additional snaps because Russ has been out some the first week. Really just excited about the trajectory of it. Excited to continue to go with the process and having them display their skills."