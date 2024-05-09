A Steelers-Titans trade to give potential first-round bust new life in Pittsburgh
By John Buhler
The Pittsburgh Steelers keep adding WR4s to their roster. It is ridiculous. While not every one of them has played for new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith before, one player did play for the other team he is associated with besides the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, I am talking about Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. He has been pretty much a bust since replacing A.J. Brown out of Arkansas.
When the Titans traded away Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, the thought was Burks would come in and make a huge difference. Well, he hasn't. In fact, the Titans ended up acquiring former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. All the while, the Titans circled the drain, resulting in former head coach Mike Vrabel's firing for some reason. But what about Pittsburgh?
Here is what a trade to get Burks onto the Steelers would look like. It won't take much to get him.
This trade is just about perfect when it comes to overall compensation. There is only like a $3,000 difference in assets changing hands. For Pittsburgh, they get a once-promising wide receiver on the cheap, while the Titans get another bite at the apple after squandering their first-round pick two springs ago. If Burks was drafted to be in an offense akin to what Smith runs, put him on Smith's team.
Let's discuss if the Titans and the Steelers should do this deal before the start of training camp.
How to get Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks onto Pittsburgh Steelers
This trade is about as simple as it gets. A fourth-round pick in next year's NFL Draft for a wide receiver with two years left on his rookie deal who hasn't panned out so far. Given that Ran Carthon was not the general manager who drafted him, he has no allegiances to the Titans' wide receiver. Even if Smith was in Atlanta at the time he was drafted, he maintains a close relationship with Vrabel.
To me, this deal is one of intrigue, more in the sense of should they actually even bother doing it. If the Titans were to cut ties with Burks, they would be admitting defeat, even if there is a new regime in town at general manager and head coach. I would honestly rather see what Burks can do in Brian Callahan's offense before moving on from him. Then again, is he even worth a fourth-round pick now?
Ultimately, I don't think the Steelers do the trade unless they have a strong feeling that Burks can become a star in Smith's offense. It may only be for a fourth-round pick, but this doesn't feel like the type of trade that really moves the needle in Western P.A. I mean, yeah, you could do it, but do you really want to? All I know is that Burks was expected to be way more than this coming out of Arkansas.
This potential trade is ripe for the picking, but it really comes down to a matter of indifference really.