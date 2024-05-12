A Steelers-Titans trade to address Pittsburgh's glaring need with former first-rounder
The Titans spent a first-round pick on Treylon Burks with the idea that he could be their No. 1 wide receiver of the future. After two seasons in Nashville, it's apparent he isn't going to blossom into that sort of weapon. That's why a move to Pittsburgh might be in the physical wideout's best interest.
The Steelers need to find a starting outside receiver capable of taking the heat off George Pickens. Burks fits the physical profile that head coach Mike Tomlin would like to see in that position. That should be enough to get the two teams talking about a trade that could benefit all parties.
If Tennessee believes they can recoup anything close to the first-round pick they spend to acquire Burks they will not get any traction on trade talks with Pittsburgh. He's only managed to notch 49 receptions for 665 yards in his two pro seasons. That's far below the expectations Burks had coming into the NFL.
Instead, the Titans should be looking to recoup some sort of meaningful draft compensation in exchange for Burks. Anything more than a fifth-round pick should be enough to cut their losses on the former Arkansas standout. That's a price the Steelers should be willing to pay on the idea that Burks might develop into a solid No. 2 wide receiver in their new offense.
Steelers-Titans trade that gets Treylon Burks to Pittsburgh
The biggest obstacle standing in the way of this sensible trade is that the Titans' front office would need to be willing to admit that drafting Burks in the first round was a mistake. There's still time for him to turn around his career in Tennessee even if that's not the most likely outcome for Burks at this stage of his career. Sending him to Pittsburgh for a Day 3 pick would be a public relations hit for the franchise.
If logic wins out then Burks could easily be on his way to a new team like the Steelers in the coming weeks. Time will tell if the two franchises can get together and make a deal.