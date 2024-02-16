Steelers veteran sounds like he's on the wrong side of a breakup with Pittsburgh
A Pittsburgh Steelers player wants to remain with the team, but knows the decision is out of his hands.
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers have an important offseason ahead of them due in part to figuring out who will compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback job. This is a Steelers team that made the playoffs but suffered yet another early elimination. With that, there may be some turnover on the roster to help improve their chances of contending.
One player who is uncertain of his future in Pittsburgh is cornerback Patrick Peterson. During the latest episode of his All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden, Peterson said he would like to return to the Steelers, but says the decision is out of his hands.
"The question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them. I signed a two-year deal for a reason," said Peterson.
Patrick Peterson wants to stay in Pittsburgh, but says decision is up to Steelers
As Peterson mentions, he is about to enter the final year of his two year, $14 million contract that he signed last offseason. If the Steelers were to cut or trade him at any point, they would save $6.85 million in cap space while eating $2.93 million in dead money, per Spotrac.
The Steelers are currently $4.3 million over the salary cap threshold for the 2024 season. Releasing Peterson would get them under the threshold.
Peterson started his tenure as a cornerback. But after the injury to Minkah Fitzpatrick and the suspension of Damontae Kazee, Peterson played safety to fill those voids late in the season. Peterson recorded 42 total tackles (34 solo, eight assisted), 11 passes defended, and two interceptions while starting in 16 of 17 games. In pass coverage, Peterson allowed 38 receptions for 309 yards and six touchdowns on 64 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
The new league year officially begins on March 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET. We shall see if the Steelers will keep Peterson on by that time or if they will release him to free up some cap space. After all, they do need to bring in another quarterback to compete with Pickett after mutually parting ways with Mitchell Trubisky and with Mason Rudolph hitting free agency.