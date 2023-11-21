4 Steelers who could follow Matt Canada out the door in Pittsburgh
Matt Canada is out as Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator. His departure could be just the first wave of exts that change the team from this season to next.
By Josh Wilson
Mike Sullivan
Eddie Faulkner is taking over as offensive coordinator, but Mike Sullivan is calling plays for the Steelers during games. Sullivan, the team's quarterbacks coach, is in his 19th year of coaching at the pro level and his third year with the Steelers.
It's easy to conjure up a few scenarios where Sullivan might depart. For one, Sullivan is skilled and comes with plenty of experience at the pro level. He's worked with Eli Manning, If he excels as a play-caller, teams might want to nab him as their full-time offensive coordinator.
If he performs poorly, it might be another person that Tomlin views as necessary to cut ties with. The way the offense has been performing, removing Canada might not be enough to put the issues to bed.
Whether by scapegoat or by outside vertical movement, Sullivan could find himself working for another team in 2024.