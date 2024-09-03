Stefon Diggs admits cold truth about being traded from Vikings, Bills
Stefon Diggs has been one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL since the day he stepped foot on the field. He played well over his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but he would really break out in his fourth season. That year, he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.
Diggs was then traded to the Buffalo Bills before the 2020 season in a move that had half the NFL confused over. The Vikings would make out just fine, landing Justin Jefferson in the ensuing NFL Draft to replace their star wideout.
Diggs would be incredible in Buffalo, compiling 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns across four seasons in a Bills jersey. Then, for seemingly no reason, the Bills would trade Diggs to the Houston Texans before the 2024-2025 season.
Now, heading into 2024, Diggs has now been traded two different times and it leaves everybody wondering as to why a team would trade such a star pass catcher.
Stefon Diggs admits his part in trades from Bills, Vikings
In big trades like these, it's typical of a team to get the 'okay' from their star player before sending him to another team. It's common courtesy for most teams, plus some players have specific no trade clauses in their contracts that make this mandatory.
Not only did Diggs give the okay to be moved, but it seems as though he forced his former teams to do it.
“None of those teams wanted to get rid of me,” he says. “Things had to shake because I kind of wanted them to shake," Diggs said when discussing his trades from the Bills and Vikings over the last few years.
This kind of behavior could cause those in the media to label him as a crybaby or any other berating nickname. It's certainly not a good look to continue to force yourself out of situations with teams that are doing everything they can to keep you.
Diggs fit well with the Bills and Josh Allen. That duo was one of the best in the league and the team was competitive because of it. But Diggs wanted out and he got exactly what he wanted.
But, the Texans recently named Diggs as one of their team captains this season. So, if there is a problem with his attitude, it's certainly not a problem to the Texans, their coaches and their players, because the entire organization seems to be very high on him.