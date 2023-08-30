Stefon Diggs and Bills officially bury the hatchet with latest move
By Kristen Wong
The Bills named Stefon Diggs as a captain for the 2023 season, putting any rumors of bad blood between the two sides to bed.
The Buffalo Bills and Stefon Diggs may have officially put any hard feelings behind them: Diggs was just named team captain for 2023 for the third consecutive season. The star wide receiver has been named captain in every year with the Bills except for his first season.
Diggs said about the honor: "This is my fourth year with the Buffalo Bills, and this is my third star I got, I got named a captain again. So, it means a lot to me."
Buffalo also gave seven other players the coveted star: Josh Allen, Gabe Davis, Mitch Morse, Von Miller, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and Tyler Matakevich; of the group, Davis is the only one who will be a newly initiated first-time captain.
On Wednesday, Josh Allen went on The Pat McAfee Show to further dispel any notions of an internal rift within the franchise concerning Diggs. Allen said he thought the 2023 season would be the Bills "best year yet" and that he and Diggs are on excellent speaking terms.
No Bad Blood in Buffalo: Stefon Diggs named team captain for third straight year
While it's not too surprising the Bills are naming Diggs as one of their captains, it feels like this year began with much more chaos than previous years.
Back in June, Diggs missed a mandatory minicamp practice allegedly because he was unhappy with his current situation in Buffalo. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he was "very concerned" about Diggs' absence; one day later, McDermott claimed any issues between Diggs and the franchise had been resolved.
At the time, McDermott claimed he and Diggs had great communication and reiterated how Diggs was a valuable member of the team.
Making Diggs a captain reinforces his importance and increases his respect in Buffalo, especially ahead of a critical season when Bills Mafia may be expecting more playoff success this time around.
Ever since Diggs arrived in Buffalo, the Bills have topped the AFC East every year but haven't yet won the conference championship. Buffalo will see if this year will truly be its "best year" when it opens the 2023 season on September 11 against the New York Jets.