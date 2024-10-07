Stefon Diggs breaks silence on beating Bills after offseason breakup
By Quinn Everts
In the week leading up to his "revenge" game, typically audacious Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed mostly quiet, seeming to treat the week like any other. After the Texans beat the Bills 23-20 on Sunday, though, Diggs finally admitted that his first game against Buffalo following a somewhat chilly breakup this offseason meant more than a typical Week 5 game.
"We got a dub this week," Diggs said, h/t ESPN. "We 1-0. Obviously, playing my old team, I'm not going to sit here and act like it was just regular. It meant a lot to me, and it was reassuring that the guys around me knew that it meant a lot to me, even if I didn't say it. I try to just keep it poised and treat every week like it's the same. But I'd be lying if I said it didn't mean a lot to me."
Diggs played a great game against his former squad, securing eight catches for 82 yards in a game the Texans eventually won on a last-second field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said the Texans wanted to get a win for Diggs in his first game against Buffalo. "Really happy for Diggs. I knew how important this win was for him. Knew how important this week was for him."
Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen share quick embrace after game
Though the separation between Diggs and the Bills wasn't particulatly cordial, the star wide receiver and his former quarterback did embrace breifly after the game on Sunday... albeit with a little side-eye glance from Diggs on the way out.
It's a far cry from the relationship the two had when Diggs was in Buffalo, where Diggs recorded over 1000 receiving yards in each of his four seasons, including a league-leading 1535 yards in 2020. Diggs was traded to Houston in April of this season, and his exit rubbed many Bills fans the wrong way, who thought he checked out on the Bills in his last season with the team.
A new role for Stefon Diggs in Houston
After being the top dog in Buffalo for years, Diggs has embraced a number two role in Houston, behind second-year standout Nico Collins, who has quickly turned into one of the best young receivers in the league. So far this year, Diggs has 31 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns, so he's still a vital part of Houston's offense and a major target for quarterback CJ Stroud, he's just not the top target he was in years past.
Houston is 4-1 after beating Buffalo on Sunday, with a game at New England up next in Week 6.