Stefon Diggs contract details show just how badly Texans fleeced the Bills
Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Houston Texans are all smiles after they fleeced his former team, the Buffalo Bills, and restructured his contract.
By Lior Lampert
The Houston Texans set the NFL world ablaze on Wednesday when they acquired four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 189 overall), and a 2025 fifth-rounder from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2025 second-round selection.
Many feel that the Texans swindled the Bills, only giving up a Day 2 pick for one of the best wideouts in the league and not even a 2024 one. But the deal continues to look better for Houston with each passing day, especially after Diggs had the final three years of his deal wiped out, per ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Stefon Diggs contract details only make trade look better for the Texans
Diggs will now have the ability to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, allowing him to earn what will likely be the final lucrative multi-year payday of his career as he enters what will be his age-32 campaign in 2025, giving the star receiver additional incentive to be the best version of himself both on and off the field for the Texans this upcoming year.
Here is the breakdown of Diggs’ revised deal following the contract restructure, per Field Yates of ESPN:
Diggs will essentially be playing for the Texans on what will be a one-year deal after having the final three years of his deal voided, carrying a cap hit of $5.876 million for 2024 with a base salary of $1.21 million, including a $20.805 million signing bonus and roughly $500,000 in bonuses, allowing Houston to preserve its financial flexibility down the road while also improving their immediate outlook as a young team on the rise led by ascending young quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Moreover, the Texans now boast arguably the best receiving trio in the NFL between what will be a motivated Diggs in a contract year, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell, and all it took was a future second-round pick, making this an incredible fleece for Houston.