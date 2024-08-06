Stefon Diggs gives Texans all they need to see to hold him out of preseason
During the offseason, the Houston Texans did their job of looking to add impactful weapons around their franchise quarterback, C.J. Stroud. The addition of these weapons along with Stroud's development as a player has led to many placing him in the preseason conversation for the NFL MVP award with the Texans projected to compete for their division and the playoffs.
The biggest addition they made was the Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs gives Stroud a No. 1 receiver that can take over a game with his impressive speed and separation abilities. No matter how talented Diggs is, the best ability is availability and the Texans need to avoid any bumps and bruises to their top wideout before the season kicks off.
Diggs involved in scary collision at practice, walks off gingerly
That idea of keeping Diggs completely healthy is off to quite a rough start. The actual season is still quite a ways away and Diggs is already the topic of discussion following a scary collision at preseason training camp the other day.
On a deep ball from Stroud to Diggs, the star receiver collided with defensive back Jimmie Ward, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Diggs remained on the ground for a bit before he was able to climb to his feet and walk off the field under his own power. He sat out after the collision. It was quite a scary situation where a lot of different things could have gone wrong for the Texans.
Luckily, it seems like Diggs is going to be okay in the long run, as he returned for the next series. Still, it's quite scary for the Texans to watch their big offseason acquisition lay on the ground in pain for an extended period of time.
Diggs is going to be a huge piece of the puzzle for the Texans and their young quarterback this season. With Stroud at the helm, Diggs has the potential to be a 1,500 yard, 12 touchdown receiver again this year. That's the kind of production that these two could connect for.
So it would make sense if the Texans wanted to play it safe with their veteran wideout at this point. There's really no reason to play Diggs for the preseason. At most, maybe a drive or two to get him flowing with the offense. But at this point in his career, Diggs knows how the NFL flows. He understands the defenses and playing him in preseason games or scrimmages is just extra potential to injure the star wideout.