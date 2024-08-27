Step aside, Danny Jansen: George Springer makes electric MLB history of his own on a weird day
By Thomas Erbe
The Major League Baseball history books expanded on Monday after quite an eventful day. We thought what happened in the completion of a suspended game would be the only thing worth mentioning. But George Springer had his own history to make.
A game that started on June 26 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox was suspended in the top of the second inning. It was picked up and resumed on Monday afternoon but with a twist. Danny Jansen, who was up to bat for the Blue Jays at the time of suspension, would now be the catcher for the Red Sox after being traded in July.
This was the first time in MLB history a player played for both teams in the same game. Danny Jansen was up to bat and behind the plate simultaneously. Of course, not really, because the Blue Jays pinch-hit for him, but the idea was fun.
We thought that was enough to rewrite the history books on this day. It was an extraordinary phenomenon we had never seen before. But George Springer created a little history of his own on Monday, too.
George Springer homered in June and August ... yesterday
During the suspended game early on Monday, George Springer hit a home run to help the Blue Jays defeat the Red Sox 4-1. He also homered in the regularly scheduled game later that night. Toronto won that one, too, 7-3.
Technically, Springer hit his seventh and 19th home runs of the year on Monday night. The seventh was supposed to happen in June when the game was scheduled. But, due to the weather, it had to happen on Monday, Aug. 26, exactly two months later.
Aren't suspended games fun? They create weird, corky situations you really don't see in any other sport. Danny Jansen's history was coincidentally awesome due to the circumstances. George Springer's was just good old-fashioned fun.