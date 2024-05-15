Step Brother Bears: Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze just became best friends
Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles held the first and ninth overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and selected QB Caleb Williams and WR Rome Odunze with them.
Both men arrived to the draft on the same flight and ultimately left Detroit to the Windy City and received their new jerseys. Since then, they've been hailed as the next potential great QB-WR duo as they try to revive a Bears offense that has largely been lackluster for years.
Now, just by looking at them from their media day pictures, you would think these two have been brothers all their lives. They perfectly recreated the iconic Step Brothers pose.
Together with Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, Cole Kmet, D'Andre Swift, Tyler Scott, and Gerald Everett, the Bears have a multitude of weapons at their disposal that wasn't available just a few years ago. The opportunities seem endless.
The connection of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze provide a bright future for the Chicago Bears
Williams, a native of Washington DC, starred at Gonzaga College High School before heading to Oklahoma and ultimately finishing at USC, winning the Heisman Trophy. Odunze, meanwhile, was a force for Bishop Gorman before heading to Washington and helping get the Huskies to the College Football National Championship against Michigan.
Now, both men are trying to help a Bears team get back to prominence. A 2018 miracle run doesn't count. The Bears have not been a real threat in the NFL since the 1980s. 2006 doesn't count either, even though it resulted in a Super Bowl appearance. The Bears are still trying to erase 1985 and bring forth a new generation of modern football. Williams and Odunze will hopefully be at the centerpiece of that.
The pictures at Media Day look all well and good, and somewhere, Will Ferrell, a USC fan is smiling. However, the past is the past. It's time to look at the present. The Bears were gifted great draft positioning and they landed two elite playmakers, at least at the college level. What do they do together in the pros? Will they make a name for themselves or reach disappointment? Time will tell.