Steph Curry could join exclusive pre-retirement billionaire club
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has redefined the game of basketball, but he's looking to make history off the court by becoming a billionaire as an active athlete.
By Kinnu Singh
Steph Curry has range. The Golden State Warriors point guard revolutionized the way basketball is played by redefining its strategy and geometry. Before Curry, the league was dominated by towering players who controlled the paint. The three-point line was often treated as a secondary option. Curry's ability to sink shots from deep beyond the arc forced defenses to guard him vertically, which stretched them past their breaking point. His perimeter game led the Warriors to four NBA championships and ushered in a new era of basketball that focalized the 3-point line.
Curry's range isn't confined to just the hardwood courts of the NBA. His marketability, underscored by his affable personality and clean image, has contributed to his global growth beyond basketball. Curry could become the third active athlete to become a billionaire. Only Tiger Woods and LeBron James have managed to accomplish that financial feat so far.
Steph Curry is on track to become a billionaire
The entrepreneurial sharpshooter has launched a constellation of business ventures, including Unanimous Media, The Underrated Golf Tour and Gentleman's Cut bourbon. The most profitable of Curry's ventures have come from his deal with Under Armour.
According to Rolling Stone, Curry is "nearly locked" into a potential lifetime contract with Under Armour. The contract would be worth more than $1 billion after including annual base pay, stock equity, royalties on signature products, and on-court incentive bonuses.
Curry first partnered with Under Armour in 2013 to launch the Curry Brand, a sportswear brand that included apparel and a signature sneaker deal. When Curry was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2015, Under Armour sales skyrocketed by 350 percent. In 2023, Under Armour named Curry as president of Curry Brand and furthered his role as a brand ambassador. At the time, it was reported that the $75 million deal could become a lifetime partnership if certain revenue targets were met.
In 2023, Curry was the third highest-paid athlete in the world with $100.4 million in total earnings, according to Forbes. In 2021, Curry signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Warriors, making him the highest-paid player in the NBA for a third consecutive season.
The Golden State Warriors are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings, good for the final slot in the play-in tournament. Curry is going to have to play some of his best basketball yet if the Warriors want to make a postseason run.