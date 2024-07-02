Steph Curry's emotional tribute to Klay Thompson will even make Warriors haters cry
By Lior Lampert
Regardless of how things ended between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors, his relationship with longtime running mate Stephen Curry is ever-lasting.
On Tuesday, Thompson got shipped to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a sign-and-trade with the Warriors. His departure officially marks the end of an iconic era in the Bay Area led by the veteran sharpshooter and Curry.
Thompson and Curry have formed what many believe is the best backcourt tandem in NBA history, and it's hard to argue, given their results together.
Roughly 24 hours later, it appears that reality has set in for Curry, demonstrated by his heartfelt tribute to Thompson on Tuesday.
Curry took to Instagram to share a barrage of special moments he experienced alongside Thompson during their historic 13-year run. To conclude the montage of images, he delivered a message to his now-former partner in crime:
"Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again," Curry said. "Changed the whole Bay Area. Change the way the game is played. Killa Klay [Thompson] at the center of it all. Thank you for everything, bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life, my guy."
The Warriors became a modern dynasty, thanks to the duo of three-point marksmen known as the Splash Brothers. They reached the Finals five straight seasons from 2014-19, including three championship victories. In 2022, they won a fourth title in eight campaigns, solidifying their position in the league as all-time greats.
After 15 combined All-Star appearances and four Larry O'Brien Trophies later, Curry and Thompson will go their separate ways for the first time as pros. Nonetheless, they will forever be attached to one another after jointly etching their names in record books. Collectively, they accomplished everything under the sun and beyond their wildest dreams.
Unfortunately, we won't see Thompson and Curry get the fairytale ending to their story many had hoped and anticipated. But instead of dwelling on it, the latter chose to commemorate the former and reflect on the memories made along the way.
For the first time ever, Thompson will be a visitor the next time he enters the Chase Center. It will be fascinating to see the reception he receives from the crowd upon his return. Moreover, how Curry reacts will be worth watching.