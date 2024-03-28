Steph Curry goes berserk, kicks chair after hitting a finisher 3-pointer
Steph Curry smash!
The Golden State Warriors had an eventful night on Wednesday, losing Draymond Green to an ejection after just four minutes, letting a 17-point lead evaporate and then beating the Orlando Magic with two clutch shots from Steph Curry in the final 69 seconds.
That might explain why Curry was so pumped.
Curry knocked down a triple to put the game away at 101-93 with 33 seconds left. Then he hit Orlando with his "Night, Night" celebration.
As if that wasn't an expressive enough celebration, Curry walked back to the bench and kicked it.
Steph Curry's emotions exploded after a frustrating showing against the Magic.
Curry finished with a double-double, dropping 17 points and dishing 10 dimes. He wasn't great in the first half, but his shooting at the end of the game certainly made a difference for the Warriors.
The Warriors star looked noticeably frustrated when Green picked up two technical fouls in quick succession, both for arguing with the refs. It's hard to say if his head shaking was induced by Green or the officials or both, but Golden State created an uphill battle for themselves with that turn of events. It didn't help that Curry himself wasn't playing well.
The team responded to Green's ejection well initially. They maintained a double-digit lead for much of the half, holding the Magic to just 11 points in the first quarter. However, they went into the break ahead by only eight.
Andrew Wiggins came up big with 23 points to lead the Warriors. He shot 3-of-6 from distances and also added six rebounds and an assist. Trayce Jackson pulled his weight as a rebounder with 14 on the night.
Orlando got within three points in the final two minutes, but that's when Curry was at his best. He scored the final five points of the game.
The Warriors improved to 38-34, maintaining their lead over the Rockets for the 10th spot in the Western Conference.