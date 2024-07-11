Steph Curry shows greater concern for Kawhi Leonard after leaving Team USA
By Curt Bishop
The Summer Olympics will soon get underway, and fans will get a chance to see some of the NBA's top stars competing for their respective countries. Unfortunately, there is one player that will not be a part of this year's Olympic games. Recently, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard dropped out, citing that he wants to get ready for the 2024-25 season and focus on staying healthy.
Late on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry discussed Kawhi's decision to drop out and actually expressed some concern for his friend and fellow NBA star.
"I know he wanted to play," Curry said. "Hopefully for the long term, he's in a good place because the game needs him. When he's not out there, you miss an all-time great player. We hope he's ready for this season."
Steph Curry shows concern for Kawhi after dropout
Leonard has been the subject of much criticism in recent years. The veteran Clippers star has struggled to stay healthy and has battled various injuries that have cost him significant time on the court. Though he managed to stay healthy for most of the season, he missed 14 games.
Leonard was also limited to just 52 games in the 2022-23 season and was out for all of the 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL. Clearly, the Clippers star is concerned about his ability to stay healthy and wants to make sure he is 100 percent ready for the 2024-25 season.
But it is nice to see Curry vouching for him, not only respecting his decision to drop out of the Olympics and remain focused on the upcoming season, but also showing concern for his friend's well-being. It's no secret that Leonard hasn't had it easy in terms of dealing with injuries, and Curry only wants what's best for the Clippers star as the calendar flips to the upcoming NBA season.