Steph Curry record, stats & history on Christmas Day
Stephen Curry has become one of the regular NBA Christmas Day stars. Here's how he has performed historically, including per-game stats and win-loss record.
By Josh Wilson
The tradition of NBA Christmas Day has taken on a lore of its own thanks to the NBA's traditional scheduling of marquee games on the holiday. Not only is it one of the first days that more casual fans tune in, but there's intentional gaming of the calendar on the league office's part to make sure fans have great games to enjoy while they celebrate the holiday.
Golden State Warriors guard Curry, who has become easily one of the best players of not only this era but also NBA history, has routinely played on Christmas Day. This year, the Warriors travel to face the Nuggets in the second game of the five-game slate.
Steph Curry Christmas Day stats
How many Christmas Day games has Steph Curry played in?
Curry has participated in nine Christmas Day games, his tenth will be this year in 2023. His games have been memorable because several of them were Curry vs LeBron matchups, including two while James was on the Cavaliers right around the time that the two teams were going at it in the NBA Finals.
What are Steph Curry's per game stats on Christmas Day games?
Curry averages 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in nine games. He averages 31 percent shooting and a rather abysmal 20.4 percent from beyond the arc. The first two games he played, in the 2011 and 2012 seasons, he struggled mightily with just four points in each game, but has scored in double digits every Christmas Day game since. Notably the 2012 game was the first of the season in a lockout-shortened year, and 2011 saw Curry coming off of 16 days of rest.
Curry last played a game in this installment in the 2021-22 season when he scored 33 points, coraacorralledlled four rebounds, and dished out six assists. That was his highest-scoring Christmas Day game.
What teams has Steph Curry played most on Christmas?
Curry has played the Clippers three times, Cavaliers twice, and the Lakers, Bucks, Suns, and Blazers once. This will be his first Christmas Day game against the Nuggets.
Curry, going into this year's game, is 11th all-time in Christmas Day scoring and fifth in Christmas Day assists.
Steph Curry Christmas Day record
Curry is just 4-5 in Christmas Day games.
Steph Curry's best Christmas Day game
Curry's best Christmas day game was his most recent in the 2021-22 season. On the road against the Warriors, Curry dropped 33 points on 10 field goals (five threes) and eight of nine from the free-throw line. Despite the performance, Golden State lost.
Here are the highlights: