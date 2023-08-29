Steph Curry wants to play for as long as LeBron James
As Steph Curry reaches his 36th birthday, questions have been asked about how long he wants to play in the NBA. Apparently, he's taking inspiration from LeBron.
During an appearance on Gilbert Arenas's podcast, Steph Curry was asked how much longer he'd like to play for and whether he looked at LeBron James for inspiration.
“It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the 40-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life. But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there.”
James has said that he would like to play until he can play with his oldest son, Bronny, who will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. After that, it seems like all bets are off and he may leave the league when he feels he is ready to do so. Without question, the NBA will miss both of these players when they retire.
With that in mind, Curry might be on his last deal. His current contract with the Warriors' lasts until 2025-26 which could have been presumably when James retires. At the very best, Curry will be around for another year or two due to the fact that James might stick for a year or two to play with his son for one more season.
With his career almost over, did Stephen Curry have a better career than Magic Johnson?
Quite simply, this is not something that can be solved in the bottom half of an article. Very quickly, let's go over the career important stats. Curry is a nine-time all-NBA player, two-time MVP, two-time scoring champ, and four-time NBA champion. In those four championships, he was the best player for two of them and at worst the second-best player for the other two (with it more being like a 1A top player and 1B top player situation).
Magic Johnson on the other hand is a ten-time all-NBA player, three-time MVP, four-time asset season leader, and five-time NBA champ. In those championships, he was the second-best player in two of those championships, at worst the second-best player for two of those (with it more being like a 1A top player and 1B top player situation), and one where he was the best player on the team.
With the total honors and awards being so close, it is really hard to tell without going into further research. Still, this is a great standing off point for any debate on who had the better career.