Stephen A Smith gloats over Cowboys playoff loss like only Stephen A can
Fans can always expect to hear from Stephen A Smith whenever the Cowboys lose in the playoffs
By Kinnu Singh
There are three things guaranteed in life: Death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith laughing at the Dallas Cowboys after their annual playoff loss.
Just a few weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to be on track to win the NFC East division title in back-to-back seasons, which would have made them the first NFC East team to win the division in consecutive seasons since 2004. Then, the Eagles did their best Cowboys impression and had a late-season meltdown of their own, which opened the door for Dallas to take the division in the closing week of the 2023 NFL regular season. Ultimately, that set the stage for the Cowboys' latest meltdown.
The Cowboys went into Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers as the heavily favored home team. Then, they proceeded to immediately fall apart. By halftime, the Cowboys were facing a 27-7 deficit. They ultimately lost the game 48-32.
For the past few weeks, Stephen A. Smith and his ESPN colleagues have suggested that the 2023 Cowboys had a better chance to make it to the Super Bowl than any Cowboys team since the mid-1990s. Then again, Stephen A. Smith seems to enjoy giving Cowboys fans a false sense of hope right before their annual meltdown.
Stephen A. Smith rejoices as the Cowboys suffer another playoff meltdown
The Cowboys are the first team to win at least 12 games in three consecutive seasons without making a conference championship appearance at least once, per Ed Werder. The humiliation doesn't end there, however.
Dallas' loss to the Packers marks the first time in NFL history that a No. 7 seed team has won a playoff game. To add further insult to injury, the Green Bay Packers have more wins at AT&T Stadium (3) than the Cowboys (2) do, per The 33rd Team.