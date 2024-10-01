Stephen A. Smith is absolutely drunk on the Jayden Daniels Kool-Aid
By Kinnu Singh
Although Caleb Williams was touted as the generational prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has emerged as the best rookie passer through the opening month of the season.
After finishing the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, the Commanders used the No. 2 overall pick to select the LSU quarterback. Washington began the season with a shaky start, but stellar performances over the past three weeks have already brought the team one win away to their win total from the 2023 season.
Daniels has been restricted by a conservative passing attack as the coaching staff wisely eases him into the playbook, but the Heisman winning quarterback has handled everything that’s been put on his plate. The offense has expanded with each snap, and Daniels has dazzled the league with his performances over the past two games.
Stephen A. Smith prefers Jayden Daniels over Dak Prescott or Jalen Hurts
ESPN’s “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith is among the many viewers who have been captivated by Daniels. On Monday, Smith boldly proclaimed that he would prefer Daniels over his NFC East counterparts, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
“I’m rolling with Jayden Daniels,” Smith said. “First of all, I’m not rolling with a guy in Dak Prescott who’s had eight years to win a Super Bowl and can’t even more than two playoff games in eight years. I’m not doing that. As far as I’m concerned, he’s shown me what he is. He’s elite during the regular season, far from it come postseason, and it is what it is. [Daniels] brings me hope.”
The Cowboys and Eagles have both struggled recently, and both quarterbacks have failed to put together a spectacular performance this season. Still, recency bias is certainly playing a factor. Prescott and Hurts have experience that Daniels still lacks, and both quarterbacks have shown the ability to remain consistent while evolving with the league on an annual basis.
Prescott receives a lot of criticism for his postseason blunders, but he has shown the ability to recognize coverages, adjust his protection scheme and make full-field reads. Daniels hasn’t displayed the same ability, although he hasn’t been asked to do so.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has done a fantastic job of incorporating Air Raid principles into the offense and simplifying reads for Daniels. Through his four career games, Daniels has often been asked to simply drop back and throw an accurate pass to his first or second read.
Once Washington faces adversity against tougher opponents, Daniels will need to take on more responsibility. The rookie will certainly have opportunities to prove himself, but he has yet to show that he’s capable of sustaining success in those situations.
Daniels has an 82.1 percent completion percentage, the highest in NFL history through the first four games of a season, per NFL insider Jordan Schulz. While it’s an impressive start, there shouldn’t be much doubt that Prescott is much more advanced as a quarterback than Daniels — at least for now.