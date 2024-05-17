High Bar to Clear: Stephen A. Smith’s latest LeBron take is by far his worst yet
On Stephen A. Smith's podcast, a comment asked him if he and LeBron James played a one-on-one to 100 points and Smith would be spotted 99 points, would he win. In response, Smith said "... I can make one shot!" and he would later double down on First Take.
The context in which Smith is speaking is very important. He believed in a make-it, take-it game he would not win because the moment LeBron gets the ball he'd score 100 straight points. He did say when LeBron scores I get the ball, he believed he could make one shot on one of the greatest basketball players of all time.
There have been multiple clips of NBA players playing against your average human and the games are not even close. An example would be Kenny Smith beating Anthony Miracola in a 3-point shooting competition. Miracola holds multiple basketball world records. This proves the difference between an NBA player and your average person is almost incomprehensible.
Does Stephen A. Smith stand a chance to score one basket?
Is Stephen A. Smith slightly delusional for believing he could score one basket on LeBron James — absolutely, positively, yes. Is it possible for Smith's college basketball experience to come back and help him throw up a prayer to make one shot, also yes.
There is no shot that could happen because Smith is 6-foot-1 compared to 6-foot-9 LeBron, and one person is 56 years old and the other is one of the best athletes in the world. The main reason Smith doesn't stand a chance, LeBron wouldn't even give him a chance to get a shot off. Smith, at times, has been critical of LeBron James, and if he allowed Smith to win one-on-one, that would be something he couldn't live down.
As stupid as Smith's take is on this topic, there was one instance where the great Michael Jordan lost a one-on-one to an old investment banker named John Rodgers. If a random person could be the G.O.A.T of basketball in a one-on-one, maybe Stephen A. could do the same.