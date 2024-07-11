Stephen A Smith's multi-million dollar extension comes with terrible catch for NFL
By Kinnu Singh
Over the years, Stephen A. Smith has established himself as the face and voice of ESPN. For years, he sat atop the company as its undisputed leading talent.
But after ESPN signed a massive licensing deal with "The Pat McAfee Show," there have been lingering questions surrounding Smith's future contract extension. Publicly, Smith applauded McAfee for his deal with ESPN. Yet, at the same time, the 56-year-old host has, at times, seemed threatened by ESPN's massive contract with McAfee.
With former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee owning the rights to his eponymous show, Smith has attempted to recreate the formula with his own privately-owned show. He has hinted that McAfee's deal will allow him to earn more during his next contract negotiations, while often reminding viewers that he continues to be the driving force of revenue at ESPN.
Whether it's hubris and ego or drive and competition, Smith has hinted at his desire to become the highest-paid talent at the network. Smith could be in line for a $100 million contract with ESPN, according to Front Office Sports. In addition to McAfee, Smith's annual compensation is currently behind ESPN colleagues Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, who serve as the network's NFL broadcasters.
Stephen A. Smith's contract could land him on Monday Night Football
Smith could be angling for more direct NFL coverage as part of his new contract deal, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. Smith, who grew up idolizing Howard Cosell, a revered figure in sports media. Now, Smith could have an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his role model.
Among his many notable sports roles, Cosell was the voice of "Monday Night Football" for 14 years. He served as the color commentator for the primetime game from its advent in 1970 to his departure before the 1984 season. ESPN currently owns the broadcasting rights for the NFL's primetime game on Monday nights, which could ultimately place Smith in the booth.
Smith catapulted himself to stardom as the host of "First Take," which follows a debate-oriented format. The 56-year-old is great for television: He has developed his own personal style of delivering reactions and opinions in a loud and humorous way. While the debate-oriented formula and his brash style have served him well on ESPN, he would need to bring more to the table than humor and entertainment to succeed as a broadcaster.
For better or worse, sports broadcasters serve as the voice of the game. In the NFL, the play-by-play analyst articulates the events of the fast-moving action, while the color commentator provides insight and knowledge by explaining the nuances of the game.
When fans tune in to watch their favorite NFL team every week, they rarely pay attention to the names in the broadcast booth. Although they often go overlooked, broadcasters wield significant influence over their audiences. If a broadcaster is outraged by a penalty or by a play call, it's bound to sway the opinion of most viewers. Consider, for example, the focus on the Seattle Seahawks' decision to pass the ball from the 1-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX. While the play call had a logical explanation, color commentator Chris Collinsworth immediately criticized the decision.
Great broadcasters are able to build compelling storylines, provide levity, and keep fans engaged during the quieter moments of the three-hour contest. Engaging with the audience is only half of the battle, however. The best color commentators need to possess a deep understanding of the game.