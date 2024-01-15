Stephen A. Smith teases epic reaction to pathetic Cowboys playoff showing
Known Cowboys troll Stephen A. Smith is getting ready for his reaction to the Cowboys playoff woes against the Packers
He's back! Him being Stephen A. Smith, the epic troll maestro of the Dallas Cowboys. It's about to come down, and he's about to let it loose.
With Dallas losing their playoff opener to the Green Bay Packers, Smith went to Twitter to tease folks about his soon to becoming (and frankly annoying) schtick on the Cowboys playoff collapse.
Hmm. It's easy to do this when things go your way. If memory serves, when the Cowboys were winning games, there was no video or teaser, matter of fact, there were excuses and the "be patient" line. You can dish but you can't take it. How interesting.
Stephen A. Smith brings back old tradition of trolling the Cowboys thanks to the playoff woes vs the Packers
It's clear that Smith's hatred dwells from the Cowboys fanbase for being "disgusting, nauseating." Ok, but if we are going to go towards that level of a lack of professionalism, how about a lack of urgency on Dallas' part? They just cannot get over the hump.
Unfortunately, due to their draft slot, it is going to be highly difficult to select a new QB if they choose to move off Dak Prescott unless they move up the board for someone else. Additionally, several of the team's best players are getting up in age, and replacing them would be a monumental task. In other words, time is running out for Big D.
Stephen A got his way again and will act like a child on TV once again, but look on the bright side Dallas fans, Smith's Yankees didn't make the playoffs, Alabama didn't win the national title, and in all likelihood, the Knicks will come up short again, so all hope is not lost. The same can't be said for the Cowboys players, they messed up big time, and now, they are the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed. Dreadful.