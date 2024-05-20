Stephen A Smith mercilessly trolled by NBA Twitter after Knicks elimination
Just four days ago, ESPN's Stephen A Smith went wild on First Take after the New York Knicks took a 3-2 series lead over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs.
One more win, and it was on to the Eastern Conference Finals. Smith was going crazy, until co-host Chris Russo warned him not to get too excited. Smith didn't care. Knicks lose Game 6, he got nervous, and then dared to show up to Game 7 like he was playing the game and has ESPN showcasing him as if he would drop 50.
The pre-game show didn't help either, as he did his charade in front of the Pacers shoot-around. By the end of Game 7, a 130-109 loss, Smith was nowhere to be found after hyping up an injured Knicks team. Social media, mostly Cowboys fans who have been tormented by Smith for years, made sure he had to hear it. What goes around comes around.
Stephen A. Smith gets evicerated for his New York Knicks take after losing to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7
If any group of people deserve to troll Stephen A for what happened, it would be the Dallas Cowboys. Let's be fair, the Knicks were heavily banged up with the all the injuries, and we wish the players nothing but the best.
Cowboys fans especially. After getting the two seed last year in the playoffs, the seven-seed Green Bay Packers strolled into town and blew out Dallas. The Pacers essentially did the same thing to the Knicks. What goes around, comes around. Smith taunted Dallas the next day and even the same night. Now, the forces above are doing the exact same thing.
Stay tuned to First Take on Monday morning. You can expect co-host Molly Qerim to chime in on the trolling and you know Shannon Sharpe will join in on the fun. But Smith bloviated and talked too much before the season began. Now who's got the last laugh? Social media and the Indiana Pacers.