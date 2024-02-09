Stephen A. Smith is somehow the voice of reason on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift
Stephen A Smith, of all people, had the most refreshing take on the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance ahead of the Chiefs Super Bowl appearance.
By Mark Powell
It's Super Bowl week, which means football fans are bound to view pretty much every take three times over. With the Chiefs set to take on the 49ers on Sunday, Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has taken centerstage.
Some NFL fans (not all or even most, I might add) are tired of the narrative. Others are rooting against the Chiefs almost exclusively because of Swift's relationship with Kelce, which is absurd.
There are oh so many reasons to root against Kansas City on Sunday, most notably because a victory would ensure they are first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2000's New England Patriots. However, Swift is not one of those reasons. Surprisingly, Smith is not playing into the narrative.
Stephen A Smith is voice of reason on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
"I mean what the hell is going on?" said Smith. "We are literally talking about first, oh my god, he kissed her. So it's like it's thier business. I'm happy for Travis Kelce because he's a good brother. I'm happy for Taylor Swift beause she's a phenomenal artist who's done a great job."
Swift and Kelce do seem to genuinely enjoy being around each other. I'm not in the position to be giving relationship advice, and neither are most the talking heads against the pairing. Kelce supported Swift after she took home oh so many Grammy awards, and she'll likely return the favor at Super Bowl 58. Enough is enough.
"But at some point, in time, they need to look at everybody and say get a life, if not, kiss my a**. Because you do get to a point where it's like it's ridiculous. What do you think they're thinking? We gotta grow up. And we gotta get a life and leave people alone to live their lives," Smith continued.
For once, Stephen A is the voice of reason, and for that he deserves some respect. Come Sunday, focus on the on-field product, rather than a relationship we know next to nothing about.